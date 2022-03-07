'Please stay,' the border soldier says as we flee Ukraine

Refugees from other cities in Ukraine arrive in Lviv on March 4, 2022. ST PHOTO: NICK DRAYCOTT
Refugees from Ukraine arrive in Poland on March 1 after a four-day ordeal in freezing temperatures of -5 degrees Celsius. PHOTO: NICK DRAYCOTT FOR THE STRAITS TIMES
By Edward Cowley For The Straits Times
KRAKOW, Poland - We arrived in Krakow, Poland, from Britain, on the morning of Feb 28, four days after Russian President Vladimir Putin had launched an all-out war on Ukraine. Our mission was to try and enter Ukraine, meet up with my girlfriend, Svitlana, and help her leave the country for safety.

Travelling by train, my friend, Nick, and I arrived at the border town of Przemysl in eastern Poland on the evening of March 4, just a few kilometres from the Ukrainian border. It was already full of refugees and journalists and we got one of the last beds in a hostel.

