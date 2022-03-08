War in Ukraine The human toll

'Please stay,' the border guard said as we fled Ukraine

Edward Cowley For The Straits Times In Krakow (Poland) 
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

We arrived in Krakow, Poland, from Britain on the morning of Feb 28, four days after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an all-out war on Ukraine. Our mission was to try to enter Ukraine, meet up with my girlfriend, Svitlana, and help her leave the country for safety.

Travelling by train, my friend Nick (Draycott) and I later arrived at the border town of Przemysl in eastern Poland, just a few kilometres from the Ukrainian border. It was already full of refugees and journalists, and we got one of the last beds in a hostel.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 08, 2022, with the headline 'Please stay,' the border guard said as we fled Ukraine. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top