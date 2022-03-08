'Please stay,' the border guard said as we fled Ukraine

We arrived in Krakow, Poland, from Britain on the morning of Feb 28, four days after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an all-out war on Ukraine. Our mission was to try to enter Ukraine, meet up with my girlfriend, Svitlana, and help her leave the country for safety.

Travelling by train, my friend Nick (Draycott) and I later arrived at the border town of Przemysl in eastern Poland, just a few kilometres from the Ukrainian border. It was already full of refugees and journalists, and we got one of the last beds in a hostel.