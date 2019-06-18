Plan for Europe's next fighter jet speeds up

PARIS • Spain yesterday joined a Franco-German project to design a next-generation fighter jet, an initiative touted as key to ensuring Europe can defend itself without depending on allies in an increasingly uncertain world.

Dassault Aviation and Airbus will build the warplane which is expected to be operational from 2040, with a view to replacing Dassault's Rafale and Germany's Eurofighter over time.

The defence ministers of France, Germany and Spain signed an accord launching a trilateral framework of cooperation at the Paris Airshow. They sat in front of a mock-up of the jet, with French President Emmanuel Macron applauding.

France's Safran and Germany's MTU Aero Engines will jointly develop the new warplane's engine.

Dassault and Airbus have delivered a joint industrial proposal to the governments of France and Germany. "The first demonstrator phase marks another decisive step," they said in a joint statement.

France had explored working with Britain on the project, bringing together Europe's two biggest military powers. But in July 2017, Mr Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced plans for the new Future Combat Air System, including a fighter jet and a range of associated weapons such as drones.

Britain launched its own new fighter jet plan last July, laying bare European divisions and deepening scepticism about the future of European defence cooperation.

The French and German governments expect to invest an initial €4 billion (S$6 billion) in the combat jet by 2025, with France, the project leader, contributing €2.5 billion. Paris and Berlin target the first flight of a prototype around 2026.

Meanwhile, Airbus launched a long-range version of its A-321neo jet at the airshow, aiming to carve out new routes for airlines with smaller planes and steal a march on rival Boeing's plans for a possible new mid-market jet.

The European planemaker will announce close to 200 orders for the new model - the A-321XLR - over the week. "We can fly from North-eastern Asia into South Asia, from the Middle East to Bali or from Japan deep into Australia, and so on," said Airbus chief salesman Christian Scherer.

Leasing firm Air Lease became the first customer of the new aircraft, taking 27 as part of a deal for 100 Airbus planes.

The aerospace industry's biggest annual event, which alternates with Britain's Farnborough Airshow, is traditionally a slugging match between Airbus and Boeing sales teams in the US$150 billion (S$206 billion) a year commercial aircraft market.

But analysts expect this year's show to be relatively subdued, with slowing economies, trade tensions and geopolitical uncertainties unsettling airlines.

REUTERS