Pfizer to provide 10 million courses of antiviral treatment to developing countries: NGO

GENEVA • Pfizer is expected to provide 10 million courses of its highly effective Covid-19 antiviral treatment Paxlovid to low-and middle-income countries this year, according to an official with the Global Fund, a healthcare non-governmental organisation working to buy the pills from the drugmaker.

The fund's head of strategy for policy, Mr Harley Feldbaum, said Pfizer had committed to at least that many doses and could increase shipments later if organisations involved show they are able to distribute the pills well, noting most will be available towards the end of the year.

"That's obviously not enough or sufficient" to meet the need in those countries, said Mr Feldbaum, during an online meeting of NGOs, activists and academics hosted by influential consumer advocacy group Public Citizen.

It is unclear whether there is funding available globally to buy the pills and pay for the infrastructure necessary to distribute them.

Pfizer has said it will charge less for the drug in lower-income countries, but has not disclosed a price. For wealthy countries, it said it plans to charge around US$700 (S$950) per treatment course - though its US deal priced Paxlovid at US$530.

"We are working with the ACT-A partnership on supply of Paxlovid for low-and lower middle-income countries as part of our commitment to equitable access for the Covid-19 oral treatment," Pfizer spokesman Kit Longley said in a statement without providing details.

The Global Fund is part of the Access to Covid-19 Accelerator partnership (ACT-A), an effort by governments and NGOs like the World Health Organisation to procure tests, treatments and vaccines for lower-income countries.

Pfizer has said it plans to produce at least 120 million courses of the two-drug treatment this year.

That falls well short of the company's estimate of the 2022 market for antiviral pills of 250 million people globally.

Paxlovid is expected to be a key tool in treating Covid-19 after it reduced hospitalisations in high-risk patients by around 90 per cent in a clinical trial.

The results were significantly better than those from a clinical trial of Merck's rival oral antiviral molnupiravir.

Pfizer has signed contracts for close to 30 million courses already, almost entirely to high-income countries, according to Knowledge Ecology International.

The United States has secured 20 million courses of the drug.

Last month, Pfizer said it expects at least US$22 billion in sales of Paxlovid this year, based only on currently signed contracts, noting that the figure could climb much higher as more deals are signed.

