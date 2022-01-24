Peru declares environment emergency in area fouled by oil spill

LIMA • Peru declared an environmental emergency last Saturday to battle an oil spill caused by freak waves from a volcanic eruption in the South Pacific.

The stunningly powerful eruption of an undersea volcano near Tonga this month unleashed tsunami waves around the Pacific and as far away as the United States.

In Peru, the oil spill near Lima has fouled beaches, killed birds and harmed the fishing and tourism industries.

With its 90-day decree, the government said it plans sustainable management of 21 beaches tarred by 6,000 barrels of oil that spilled from a tanker ship unloading at a refinery last Saturday.

One aim of the decree is to better organise the various agencies and teams working in the aftermath of the disaster, said the Environment Ministry.

Foreign Trade and Tourism Minister Roberto Sanchez estimated that economic losses total more than US$50 million (S$67 million), all sectors combined.

The government is demanding payment of damages from the Spanish energy giant Repsol, which owns the refinery.

The Environment Ministry said 174ha - equivalent to 270 football fields - of sea, beaches and natural reserves were affected.

Crews have been working for days to clean up the spill.

But the ministry said it issued the emergency decree because the crude remaining in the water was still spreading, reaching 40km from the spot of the original spill. It added that "the spill amounts to a sudden event of significant impact on the coastal marine ecosystem, which has major biological diversity".

It said that over the short term, Repsol is responsible for emergency clean-up operations.

The refinery is in the town of Ventanilla near Lima.

Repsol has said the spill occurred because of the freak waves caused by the volcanic eruption. However, the company has argued that it is not responsible for the spill, because it says the government gave no warning that there might be rough waters from that undersea blast.

Repsol issued a statement outlining the clean-up operation by 1,350 people using big-rig trucks, skimmers, floating containment barriers and other equipment.

Besides the fishing industry, Peru's tourism sector - from restaurants and beach umbrella rentals to food and beverage sales by vendors - has taken a major hit.

"In a normal season, between January and March (during Peru's summer), five million people visit the affected beaches. The economic loss is immense," Mr Sanchez said, adding that thousands of jobs are affected.

