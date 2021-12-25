People with Omicron less likely to need hospital care: UK agency

LONDON • Omicron appears to be less severe but more contagious than other Covid-19 strains to date, a British government study concluded, bolstering research that has shown a lower risk of hospitalisation from the fast-spreading variant.

People infected with Omicron are 50 per cent to 70 per cent less likely than those infected with the Delta strain to be admitted to hospitals, the UK Health Security Agency (HSA) said on Thursday. Omicron patients are also 31 per cent to 45 per cent less likely to arrive at emergency departments than those with Delta.

The agency's data came with an important caveat. While a booster shot improves protection against Omicron, its effectiveness starts to wane more rapidly than with Delta and is 15 per cent to 25 per cent lower starting 10 weeks after the third dose.

The agency also cautioned that the new variant is so infectious that it could still produce significant numbers of severe cases.

The HSA added that the data is still preliminary and further study is needed.

Britain has embarked on an accelerated booster programme in a bid to try and neutralise the impact of the fast-spreading Omicron.

Israel has already announced that it will give people over 60 a fourth dose over fears that a booster that has not been administered within the last three to four months has lower protection against Omicron.

The UK agency's findings build on studies released a day earlier, with similar assessments of Omicron's lower hospitalisation risk, rare reassurance regarding a variant whose transmissibility is fast overtaking Delta's.

Researchers in Scotland found that Omicron was associated with a two-thirds lower risk of hospitalisation compared with the earlier variant, while a South African study pegged the reduction of hospitalisation risk at 80 per cent.

Another study, from an Imperial College London team working with a larger data set, found that people infected with Omicron were almost half as likely to need an overnight hospital stay.

Separate developments related to prevention and treatment added to the moment of optimism in a pandemic that has killed almost 5.4 million people worldwide and sickened millions more.

A third dose of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine significantly boosted neutralising antibodies against Omicron, according to lab studies at the University of Oxford.

The number of people in Britain becoming infected with Omicron after having previously contracted Covid-19 has increased sharply.

Some 9.5 per cent of people with Omicron have had Covid-19 before, which the HSA said was likely to be a substantial underestimate, as many prior infections would have been asymptomatic and not been picked up.

