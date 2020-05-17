People told to stay away from English beauty spots over coronavirus fears

LONDON (AFP) - Officials in parts of England warned people to stay away from beauty spots on Saturday (May 16), as the first weekend since the partial easing of coronavirus lockdown measures got under way.

English police forces, tourist boards and local authorities all urged caution ahead of the weekend, when sunny conditions were forecast in many places, after some of the rules were relaxed on Wednesday.

The Peak District National Park in northern England took to Twitter on Saturday to tell people not to venture there, while officials at other beauty spots told potential visitors to "think carefully" before coming.

"This area is reported to be extremely busy with car parks currently full and social distancing difficult," the national park - near the big cities of Manchester, Sheffield and Leeds - stated.

Officials statistics show Britain had recorded more than 36,000 deaths in the outbreak by the start of the month, the second-worst in the world, although the government's current total - which is a less comprehensive count - is 34,446.

The health ministry announced another 468 deaths on Saturday.

Despite continued similar daily tolls, Prime Minister Boris Johnson opted to lift partially lockdown measures in England.

He recommended workers in sectors such as manufacturing and construction return to their jobs, while people can now leave home to exercise and do other recreational activities for unlimited periods.

But he has been accused of putting people's lives at risk by easing restrictions.

Officials Friday reported the virus' transmission rate - the so-called "R" - had crept up slightly to between 0.7 and one.

The government's five tests for maintaining the relaxation of restrictions include keeping the rate below one, so that any one person infected spreads it to one or fewer other people.

Related Story Coronavirus explainers: What you should know to protect yourself

Related Story Coronavirus visual guide: Interactive graphics on the pandemic

Devolved leaders in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have not followed suit in easing the social distancing regime, saying it is too soon to soften the stay-at-home message.

As the measures were eased earlier this week, officials in England implored people to use their newly-earned freedom responsibly.

"Just because the government says you can go out, it doesn't mean you should," said Mike France, senior executive officer of Mountain Rescue England and Wales.

However, in the Yorkshire Dales in northern England, police issued fines to a group of eight people - from six different households - found camping by a fire on Friday night.

Meanwhile in London on Saturday, around 200 people turned out to protest the partial lockdown's continuation.

After initially observing the unauthorised demonstration and asking people to disperse, Metropolitan police officers intervened and made six arrests, the force said.

Among those seen being led away from the gathering was the brother of former Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn, who quit the role after losing December's general election.

Footage posted on social media showed his brother, Piers Corbyn, railing against the measures, calling them "a pack of lies to brainwash you and keep you in order".