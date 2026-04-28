People linked to top Orban aide were blocked trying to send funds abroad, Hungary's Magyar says

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BUDAPEST, April 28 - Tax authorities in Hungary have blocked transfers of funds abroad by unidentified people linked to a top aide to outgoing Hungarian leader Viktor Orban, election winner Peter Magyar said.

Magyar, due to be sworn in as Orban's replacement on May 9, said on social media that the NAV tax authorities had "suspended several transfers linked to Antal Rogan's circle worth billions of forints, on suspicion of money laundering".

Magyar did not provide evidence in the video he posted on social media late on Monday to support his allegations, which Reuters was unable to verify. Billions of forints is equivalent to millions of dollars.

A government spokesperson did not reply to an email seeking comment from Rogan, who holds the title of minister of the prime minister's cabinet under Orban. Reuters was unable to reach Rogan directly or locate a lawyer representing him.

Asked about Magyar's claims, Hungary's police force referred to a statement on its website that said an investigation was under way into suspected concealment of illegally acquired funds or other assets. The statement did not identify any suspects.

The tax office and the central bank, which is responsible for financial supervision, did not reply to requests for comment.

Magyar did not identify the members of Rogan's circle to whom he was referring.

Magyar has long said he fears Orban's allies could use their final weeks in power to try to shield proceeds of what he alleges was widespread corruption during Orban's 16-year rule.

Magyar said bank accounts of "several front men" linked to the outgoing government had also been frozen. He did not identify the holders of the frozen accounts or provide evidence.

In his video, Magyar called on the head of Hungary's tax authority to file police reports about the suspicious money flows, and said banks should tighten their compliance departments and report any suspicious activity.

"Let me signal now, that anyone - be it an authority or a bank - not acting in line with the letter and the spirit of the law will have to face the Hungarian justice system," he said.

Rogan, 54, has been one of Orban's closest aides throughout his time in office and a senior figure in his Fidesz Party.

He was placed under U.S. sanctions by the Biden administration in January 2025 over allegations of corruption which Washington said enriched entities close to the ruling party. Fidesz rejected those accusations at the time as politically motivated. The U.S. sanctions were lifted under the administration of President Donald Trump, who supported Orban. REUTERS