People injured, properties razed in Greek blazes

ZIRIA (Greece) • Nearly 300 firefighters, two water bomber planes and five helicopters were battling yesterday to put out a forest fire in Greece that has so far destroyed about 20 homes and injured eight people, the authorities said.

Five villages have been evacuated and eight people hospitalised since the fire broke out early last Saturday near Patras, in the Peloponnese, about 210km west of the capital Athens, the firefighting service said.

Mr Dimitris Kalogeropoulos, Mayor of the nearby Aigialeias municipality, called it "an immense catastrophe".

"There has not yet been an official assessment of the damage, but around 10 houses in the area of Ziria have burnt down, as well as farming sheds and animal stables, which is a lot for the residents of the region who make their living from agriculture," he told the ANA news agency.

Aigialeias' town hall provided emergency accommodation last Saturday for people who had to flee their villages. The local newspaper, Patrastimes, reported that around 30 houses, farming sheds and stables were consumed by flames in the villages of Ziria, Kamares, Achaias and Labiri.

"We slept outside overnight, terrified that we would not have a house when we woke up," a Labiri resident told Greek TV station Skai.

The seaside resort of Loggos was also evacuated, with nearly 100 residents and tourists sent to the nearby city of Aigio. Civil Protection Minister Michalis Chrisochoidis, who visited the scene to assess the damage yesterday, said "the current situation is better than it was on Saturday".

"A hundred properties have been saved thanks to the firefighters' battle against the flames," he said.

Hospitals in Patras and Aigio were put on notice to admit any injured people, while the coastguard has been on standby to rescue any swimmers overcome by smoke.

According to the civil protection agency, 58 forest fires have broken out over the past 24 hours, although most were quickly brought under control.

The European Union's forest fire information system said that 13,511 hectares had been burnt as at yesterday.

Greece is hit by forest fires every summer, but experts have warned that global warming increases both their frequency and intensity.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE