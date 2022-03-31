Peace talks 'positive' but US warns Russia repositioning troops

KYIV • Ukraine and its Western allies were waiting yesterday for signs Moscow was "radically" reducing military activity around Kyiv, as promised in peace talks, with scepticism high after Washington warned that Russian troops were being repositioned and not withdrawn.

Both sides called talks in Istanbul on Tuesday "meaningful" and "positive", in sharp contrast to previous rounds, raising hopes after more than a month of war that has killed thousands and displaced millions.

Russia's Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin said there was progress on "the neutrality and non-nuclear status" of Ukraine - two central Russian concerns. And he said Russia would "radically, by several times, reduce the military activity" around Kyiv and the northern city of Chernihiv.

In the political sphere, Moscow offered a possible meeting between President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky simultaneously with, not necessarily after, the initialling of a peace treaty by their foreign ministries.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov tempered expectations yesterday, saying the talks with Ukraine yielded no breakthroughs and a lot of work remains before a deal is possible, underlining the difficulties facing efforts to reach a ceasefire. Moscow had already signalled last weekend that it was dialling back its war goals, focusing its military resources on capturing the eastern Donbass region.

The Russian pledge of a de-escalation was met with scepticism in Ukraine and Western capitals, with the Pentagon saying Russia had merely repositioned a "small number" of forces near Kyiv, but could be preparing a "major offensive" elsewhere.

Mr Zelensky described "positive" signs from the Istanbul talks, which are expected to continue via video, but said there were no plans to let down defences.

The signals "do not drown out the explosions or Russian shells", he said in a video address late on Tuesday, urging no talk of lifting sanctions on Moscow until the war is over. Still, the face-to-face talks in Istanbul marked the first sign of progress in discussions to end the conflict, with Kyiv's negotiator David Arakhamia saying there were "sufficient" conditions for Mr Zelensky to meet Mr Putin.

Mr Zelensky said Ukraine is "aware of all the risks" and will trust only "concrete results".

In recent days, Ukraine's fighters have recaptured territory, including the strategic Kyiv suburb of Irpin, and Britain's Defence Ministry said overnight "it is almost certain that the Russian offensive has failed in its objective to encircle Kyiv".

The "vast majority" of Russian forces around Kyiv remained in place, said Pentagon spokesman John Kirby. "We've only seen a small number begin to move away from Kyiv, mostly to the north."

"Russia has failed in its objective of capturing Kyiv," he added, but "it does not mean that the threat to Kyiv is over".

Britain's Ministry of Defence earlier said: "It is highly likely that Russia will seek to divert combat power from the north to their offensive in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in the east".

Ukraine's military also warned that the withdrawal of Russian troops around Kyiv and Chernihiv "is probably a rotation of individual units and aims to mislead".

Ukraine's Western allies said they have no plans to ease sanctions imposed to punish Russia for the invasion.

"We'll see if they follow through on what they're suggesting," US President Joe Biden said after speaking with the leaders of Britain, France, Germany and Italy.

Mr Zelensky yesterday urged Norway, the second-biggest supplier of gas to Europe behind Russia, to deliver more energy to his country and the European Union.

"You can make a decisive contribution to the energy security of Europe by providing the necessary resources, both for the countries of the European Union and for Ukraine," he said in a video address to the Norwegian Parliament, adding that Russian vessels should be blocked from the world's ports.

"The European Union, and I hope also Norway, have to introduce a ban for Russian vessels to use European ports. For the time being, while (the Russians) are blocking our ports, they should not have the right of using the ports of the free world," he insisted.

