Peace talks fail amid allegations of atrocities

Hopes for a breakthrough in the bloody conflict between Russia and Ukraine were dashed yesterday after their top diplomats failed to bridge their differences on how to resolve the issue, as the war that Russia has waged against its neighbour entered its third week.

There had been hope earlier that a diplomatic pathway out of the conflict might be in sight, after Moscow and Kyiv appeared to have adjusted their negotiating positions, but tensions worsened as both sides took to trading allegations of atrocities, including the bombing of a children's hospital and the use of chemical weapons.

The talks held in Turkey between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba were the first high-level meeting between both sides since the invasion began.

Mr Kuleba said Russia snubbed Ukraine's plea for a ceasefire and humanitarian access to hundreds of thousands of civilians who have been trapped for days in their cities under heavy bombardment.

Mr Lavrov indicated that he did not have the authority to negotiate even a 24-hour ceasefire, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said, adding: "The broad narrative he (Mr Lavrov) conveyed to me is that they will continue their aggression until Ukraine meets their demands, and the least of these demands is surrender."

Mr Lavrov said a ceasefire was not meant to be on the agenda, and repeated Russia's demands that Ukraine be disarmed and adopt a neutral status, which would involve giving up its right to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) military alliance as well as the European Union.

He added that the main negotiating track for now was the one between Russian and Ukrainian officials meeting in Belarus.

Ukraine's current humanitarian priority is to evacuate the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, where some 400,000 people have gone without access to food, water and power for more than a week.

Kyiv accused Moscow of deliberately blocking aid from reaching the strategic city, saying it was battered by fresh air strikes yesterday. Efforts to evacuate people in the city have failed since Saturday.

The Ukrainian authorities also accused Moscow of war crimes, including bombing a functioning children's hospital in Mariupol on Wednesday, killing three people, including a child, injuring pregnant women, and burying patients under the rubble.

Mr Lavrov shrugged off the "pathetic outcry", saying that public opinion was being distorted worldwide. Russia had earlier already told the United Nations Security Council that the hospital had been "taken over" by Ukrainian radicals and "all the mothers and nurses were chased out of there", he said.

The Kremlin said the incident was being investigated.

Mr Lavrov also repeated Russia's claim that the United States is using Ukrainian territory to develop dangerous pathogens that could be used to create biological weapons.

The US has dismissed the claim as "preposterous", suggesting, in turn, that the accusation might be Moscow's way of laying the groundwork for its eventual use of a chemical or biological weapon in the war.

US Vice-President Kamala Harris, on a visit to the Polish capital of Warsaw yesterday, said Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine had only strengthened the Nato defence bloc.

"The Nato alliance is stronger and Russia is weaker because of what Putin has done. That is very clear to us," Ms Harris said.

Mr Putin, meanwhile, said on Russian TV yesterday that Western-led sanctions imposed against Russia would end up rebounding against the West, including in the form of higher food and energy prices, and that Moscow would solve its problems and emerge stronger.

"It's the result of their own miscalculations - don't blame us," he said, adding that Russia could take over the assets of foreign firms pulling out of the country.

"We'll find a legal way to do this," he said.