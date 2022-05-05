Peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait is critical: Japanese PM

Taiwan's Navy Tuo Chiang-class corvettes sail during a military exercise off the shore in Keelung on Jan 7, 2022. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
LONDON (REUTERS) - Peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait is critical not only for Japan but also for international stability, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday (May 5).

Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory, has raised its alert level since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, wary of the possibility Beijing might make a similar move on the island.

Speaking in London via a translator, Mr Kishida also said the Group of Seven (G-7) leading nations must show there are consequences to Russia's violence in Ukraine.

