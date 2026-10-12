Patriot interceptor deliveries to Poland will be delayed, top general says

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FILE PHOTO: Servicemen patrol in front of the Patriot air defence system during Polish military training on the missile systems at the airport in Warsaw, Poland February 7, 2023. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

WARSAW, Oct 12 - Deliveries of some US weapons systems to Poland are set to be delayed, including interceptors for the Patriot air defence system, Polish army operational commander General Ireneusz Nowak said on Monday.

Reuters reported in April that US officials had informed some European counterparts that some previously contracted weapons deliveries were likely to be delayed as the Iran war draws on weapons stocks.

"At this point it looks like we are going to be affected as well. That’s very visible in the area of PAC-3 MSE Patriot missiles, they’re going to be delayed for sure,” Nowak told a panel at the Warsaw Security Forum.

“In general there’s going to be impact and there are going to be... additional delays to the deliveries scheduled already or being under the contract already.” REUTERS