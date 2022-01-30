Partygate: Police probe gives Johnson time but danger looms

LONDON • Mr Boris Johnson's premiership looked in grave peril when London police - facing public pressure to act - began a formal probe into whether he and his team broke the pandemic laws they imposed on the country.

Yet days later, it appears Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick's sudden announcement on Tuesday bought Mr Johnson some breathing space.

The question is if it is already too late for him to use it to rebuild his standing and persuade ruling Conservative Party rebels not to try to oust him.

The moment of truth for Mr Johnson was meant to arrive early this past week. A civil servant tasked with investigating reports of alcohol-fuelled gatherings at 10 Downing Street during the lockdown in 2020 was said to be ready to deliver her findings, ending weeks of "waiting for Sue Gray" dominating the political discourse.

Her report was seen as potentially seismic because many Conservative lawmakers were waiting for it before deciding whether to seek a change in leadership.

But the police intervention, after weeks of declining to investigate the claims, threw Ms Gray's plans into disarray. They asked her to make "minimal reference" to the events - dubbed "partygate" - they have chosen to investigate, meaning she is effectively prevented from releasing her findings on the most serious allegations.

Though it is normal police procedure to try to prevent too many details entering the public domain ahead of an investigation, the Met's approach has faced criticism as being overly controlling.

According to a person familiar with the matter, Ms Gray still intends to submit her report to Downing Street, but in a way that complies with the Met's request.

When it is then published and Mr Johnson makes a statement on it to the House of Commons - possibly as soon as tomorrow - it will likely be heavily redacted.

Faced with that prospect, Mr Johnson's political opponents have been quick to protest.

The Liberal Democrat party said the past week's events carried the "appearance of an establishment stitch-up", while Labour Party leader Keir Starmer accused Mr Johnson of using the police as a "shield".

Some members of Mr Johnson's party have also expressed fears the Tories could be tarnished if Ms Gray's findings are not revealed in full. Mr Roger Gale, who has called for Mr Johnson to resign, called it a "farce", telling the BBC on Friday that the Prime Minister's Office would breathe a "sigh of relief".

In a regular briefing on Friday, Mr Johnson's spokesman Jamie Davies told reporters that Downing Street had no influence over the timing of the Met's involvement or on its impact on the publication of Ms Gray's report.

For Mr Johnson, it has been a chance to try to win back trust after a hugely damaging period that began with his botched handling of an ethics probe and included a key parliamentary election defeat.

According to some MPs, the effort has worked and a rebellion that looked dangerous last week lost momentum.

It would take 54 Tory MPs, or 15 per cent of the total, to submit letters calling for his resignation to trigger an automatic no-confidence vote in his leadership.

He would then need over 50 per cent, or 180, to back him in a secret ballot to survive.

Even if he survives a confidence vote, it is far from clear whether he can win an outright victory in 2024, when the next general election is due.

Mr Johnson's current prospects are a world away from the emphatic, 80-seat majority he enjoyed in 2019, when he took swathes of Labour's former heartlands in northern England, with ambitions for a decade in power.

His personal rating fell last week to its lowest since he became prime minister, according to pollster Ipsos Mori, with just 24 per cent of respondents satisfied with the job he is doing, compared with 70 per cent who said they are dissatisfied.

"We've never had a past prime minister, that I can spot at least, whose political career has survived the next election after hitting numbers this low," Mr Chris Curtis, head of political polling at Opinium, said in an interview.

"Hardly anyone trusts him to tell the truth," he said. "There are really strong reasons to believe that it's going to be very hard for him to come back from this."

Attention in Westminster is now on when and how Ms Gray publishes her report. A redacted version could give a short-term boost to Mr Johnson, and let him continue trying to woo his MPs.

But the danger will still loom large, with a potentially more damaging police investigation and a daunting poll deficit still hanging over him and his party.

BLOOMBERG