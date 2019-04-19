Parisians head to nearby churches for holy week

PARIS • With Notre-Dame cathedral heavily damaged by a fire this week, the Archbishop of Paris has advised followers to head to two nearby churches for the holy week and Easter to commemorate the last week of Jesus' life on earth.

"Our Archbishop Michel Aupetit will preside Holy Thursday and Holy Friday celebrations in Saint-Sulpice, including the pastor vigil," Reverend Brice de Malherbe, chaplain of Notre-Dame, told TV news network France 24 on Wednesday.

The holy week this week is the most important period of the Catholic calendar. Catholics in Paris traditionally commemorate Jesus' crucifixion and resurrection in the pews of Notre-Dame at Holy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter Sunday services.

Saint-Sulpice, the largest church in Paris after Notre-Dame, is 1.2km away from the 850-year-old cathedral, which was damaged by a blaze that broke out on Monday.

The Sunday Easter Mass will be held at the Saint-Eustache church 2km away from Notre-Dame.

Rev Malherbe said: "We have about 100 churches in Paris and a certain number of them are large and very beautiful churches too."

SEE WORLD