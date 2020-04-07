Parisians banned from outdoor sports between 10am and 7pm

A jogger runs with her dog in Paris on March 23, 2020.
A jogger runs with her dog in Paris on March 23, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
1 hour ago

PARIS (REUTERS) - French authorities tightened their lockdown measures in the capital on Tuesday (April 7) by banning Parisians from outdoors sports activity between 10am and 7pm, aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The move came after many French politicians and doctors expressed dismay at the fact that the streets of Paris still feature people jogging or congregating near markets despite government orders to get people to stay in as much as possible.

The city's police and mayor's departments said in a joint statement that, from Wednesday, outdoor sports would no longer be permitted between those conventional daytime hours. People looking to go for a run would have to do so between 7pm and 10am.

France has confined residents to their homes since March 17 to stem the spread of the virus. The measures have been extended until April 15, and are likely to be extended again.

The latest death toll from the coronavirus in France stood at 8,911 on April 6.

 
 
 
 

Related Stories: 

Have a question on the coronavirus outbreak? E-mail us at askst@sph.com.sg

To get alerts and updates, follow us on Telegram.

Topics: 

Branded Content