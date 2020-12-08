The Luxor Obelisk at Place de la Concorde in Paris all lit up in blue as part of the French capital's annual Christmas illuminations. The launch event on Nov 22 saw the turning on of a million crimson and blue lights on trees lining the famous Champs-Elysees avenue. The event was streamed live to allow those complying with Covid-19 guidelines to watch the spectacle. Sparkling decorations elsewhere in the City of Lights include elaborate creations in department store windows and nativity scenes at churches.
Paris twinkles despite gloom cast by virus
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 08, 2020, with the headline 'Paris twinkles despite gloom cast by virus'. Print Edition | Subscribe
