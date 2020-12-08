Paris twinkles despite gloom cast by virus

The Luxor Obelisk at Place de la Concorde in Paris all lit up in blue as part of the French capital's annual Christmas illuminations. The launch event on Nov 22 saw the turning on of a million crimson and blue lights on trees lining the famous Champs-Elysees avenue. The event was streamed live to allow those complying with Covid-19 guidelines to watch the spectacle. Sparkling decorations elsewhere in the City of Lights include elaborate creations in department store windows and nativity scenes at churches.