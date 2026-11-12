Paris police search for robbers after De Beers burglary

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PARIS, Nov 12 - Police are searching for individuals who burglarised jeweller De Beers in central Paris at 11:15 a.m. (1015 GMT) before they fled on motorcycles.

• Paris police did not name the jeweller, which it said was located in the second arrondissement, but French media has reported that it was De Beers.

• The individuals showed weapons during the robbery but did not fire them, Paris police said, adding that no one was hurt.

• It was not clear what the value was of the items taken.

• De Beers, whose flagship store is located fewer than 300 metres (984.25 feet) away from the French justice ministry, did not respond to a request for comment REUTERS