Paris metro station honours Queen Elizabeth II during funeral

Signs in the George V metro station were replaced on Monday as a mark of respect for Queen Elizabeth II. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
1 hour ago

PARIS - A Paris metro station on the Champs-Elysees has been renamed Elizabeth II for the day as a tribute to the British queen during her funeral.

Signs in the George V metro station - named after the queen's grandfather - were replaced on Monday as a mark of respect for the British sovereign, who will be buried later after a service in London.

"We wanted to join in the day of mourning by putting up the sign 'Elizabeth II 1926-2022' in the George V station on Line 1," a spokeswoman for the Paris metro operator RATP told AFP.

The station will revert to being called George V on Tuesday.

French flags have been ordered to fly at half mast on public buildings by the prime minister but a small number of mayors are resisting the instruction.

Mr Patrick Proisy, the left-wing mayor of Faches-Thumesnil, north-eastern France, said he would refuse to lower the flag on public buildings in his village.

Although he expressed his condolences after the queen's death, he said such a move contradicted France's republican principles of "Liberty, Equality, Fraternity".

"No concept is further from 'equality' than the monarchy," he wrote on social media on Sept 10. AFP

More On This Topic
Queen Elizabeth's funeral ends with 2-min silence, coffin makes way through London to Windsor
In France, tributes to Queen Elizabeth's grace and legacy

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top