Paris luxury hotels are hiking prices, with one raising top suite's price by $7,000

PARIS - One of Paris's most expensive hotel suites just got even pricier. A night in the top suite at The Bristol, one of the city's famed palace hotels, has risen by 5,000 euros (S$7,000) as American tourists, travelling with their strong dollars, have returned en masse to the French capital.

Le Bristol, a three-minute walk from the presidential Élysée Palace residence, increased all its room rates following a summer season that broke records in terms of occupancy and average rates, says Ms Catherine Hodoul-Baudry, the hotel's commercial and marketing director. She expects the high-end hotel to have its best year ever.

The Bristol's top Imperial suite went up to 30,000 euros a night during the week of Aug 29, said Ms Hodoul-Baudry, a 20 per cent increase. The price for the hotel's entry-level rooms has also increased by 300 euros to 2,290 euros following a jump in demand since May.

It's common in the hotel industry to charge rates that vary from the official ones, depending on demand, discounts provided by tour operators, loyalty, as well as the duration of a customer's stay.

The 3,475sq ft, three-room suite overlooks its French-style garden and boasts a dining area that can accommodate as many as 12 guests, according to the hotel's description.

It tends to be favoured by official delegations because of its size, the director says.

"There's no price resistance" from our customers, Ms Hodoul-Baudry says.

"Paris is benefiting from a strong demand, so we took advantage of it after years of suffering," from lockdowns but also terror attacks and protests.

The rise in input costs for staff wages, food, and energy has also prompted the Bristol to increase its rates, she adds.

Ms Hodoul-Baudry thinks a Netflix series may have helped, too.

"Emily in Paris, while full of clichés, probably gave Americans the desire to return, thanks to its beautiful portrayal" of the city.

The show, which premiered two years ago during the autumn of Covid-19 lockdowns, also ignited interest in those now-ubiquitous immersive Van Gogh exhibits.