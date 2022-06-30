Paris attacks 2015: Who are some of the defendants and who are still alive?

PARIS (REUTERS) - A French court announced guilty verdicts on Wednesday (June 29) for all 20 men tried for the Nov 13, 2015, Paris attacks in which 130 people were killed by Islamist militants.

The following shows how the court ruled for six of the principle defendants:

Salah Abdeslam, French, age 32 - GUILTY

Role: Prosecutors argued he was the only surviving member of the Islamic State cell that carried out the attacks.

Charges: Included membership of a terrorist criminal association; murder in relation to a terrorist undertaking; attempted murder in relation to a terrorist undertaking; complicity in hostage taking.

Sentence: Life imprisonment with no provision for eventual release.

Mohamed Abrini, Belgian, age 37 - GUILTY

Role: Abrini acknowledged he was meant to be the 10th member of the commando until he backed off a few days before the attacks, being replaced by Abdeslam.

Charges: Included membership of a terrorist network; complicity in murder related to a terrorist undertaking; complicity in attempted murder and hostage taking.

Sentence: Life imprisonment with no possibility to request parole before 22 years.

Oussama Atar, Belgian, died at age 33 - GUILTY

Role: Was the most senior European leader of the "Islamic State" organisation, in charge of "Amniyat" (intelligence services) and recruitment. Presumed killed in Syria in 2017, he was tried in absentia. Atar is seen as the coordinator between the Paris attacks and attacks the following year in Brussels.

Charges: Included leadership of a terrorist organisation; complicity in murders related to a terrorist undertaking; complicity in attempted murders and hostage taking in relation to a terrorist undertaking.

Sentence: Life imprisonment.