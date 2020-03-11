Parents struggle to cope as schools across Madrid close for 2 weeks

MADRID • Parents across the Madrid region scrambled for ways to cope with a two-week shutdown of schools starting today in the hope of stemming the spread of the coronavirus, while the authorities prepared to carry out daily disinfection of the metro network.

Confirmed infections have risen over the past week by 17 to 782 in the capital region, and to more than 1,200 in the country as a whole over the same period.

Twenty-one people have died from the coronavirus in Madrid, among more than 30 nationwide.

"It was chaos yesterday when I learnt about it. The phone started ringing and we started to see how we could organise ourselves," said Ms Ester Force as she dropped her child at a Madrid primary school.

"Thank God both the father and myself can work from home."

The closure of schools - from kindergartens to universities - in Madrid, Spain's most populous region, will affect at least 1.53 million pupils and students.

"It's a pain in the neck, but we'll have to trust the health authorities who we understand have done what's best for society," said Mr Enrique Lopez, who also has a child in primary school.

Schools have also been closed in the northern Basque region's capital Vitoria-Gasteiz, and in the Rioja wine-growing region which reported 102 cases of infection.

Spanish far-right lawmaker Javier Ortega Smith was diagnosed with the coronavirus and his Vox party said all its parliamentarians would be working from home until further notice.

It asked for parliamentary sessions to be suspended.

Madrid's public transport network will be disinfected every day as a precautionary measure, the regional authorities said.

Some 2.3 million trips are made daily on the Madrid metro.

