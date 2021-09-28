Panic buying in major cities leaves up to 90% of British fuel stations dry

LONDON • Up to 90 per cent of British fuel stations ran dry across major English cities yesterday after panic buying deepened a supply-chain crisis triggered by a shortage of truckers that retailers are warning could batter the world's fifth-largest economy.

A dire post-Brexit shortage of lorry drivers emerging after the Covid-19 pandemic has sown chaos through British supply chains in everything from food to fuel, raising the spectre of disruptions and price rises in the run-up to Christmas.

Just days after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government spent millions of pounds to avert a food shortage due to a spike in prices of natural gas, the biggest cost in the production of fertiliser, ministers asked people to refrain from panic buying.

But queues of dozens of cars snaked back from petrol stations across the country on Sunday, swallowing up supplies and forcing many fuel stations to simply close. Petrol pumps across British cities were either closed or had signs saying fuel was unavailable yesterday, Reuters reporters said.

The Petrol Retailers Association (PRA), which represents independent fuel retailers which account for 65 per cent of all British forecourts, said members had reported that 50 per cent to 90 per cent of pumps were dry in some areas.

"We are unfortunately seeing panic buying of fuel in many areas of the country," Mr Gordon Balmer, executive director of PRA, who worked for BP for 30 years, told Reuters. "We need some calm," Mr Balmer said. "Please don't panic buy: if people drain the network then it becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy."

Environment Secretary George Eustice said there was no shortage of fuel. He urged people to stop panic buying and said there were no plans to get the army to drive trucks, though the Ministry of Defence would help with trucker testing. "We've no plans at the moment to bring in the army to actually do driving," Mr Eustice said yesterday.

He added that Ministry of Defence trainers were being drafted in to help clear a backlog of heavy goods vehicle tests.

Hauliers, petrol stations and retailers warned that there were no quick fixes, as the shortfall of truck drivers - estimated to be 100,000 - was so acute, and because transporting fuel demands additional training and licensing.

Britain's retail industry had warned the government last Friday that unless it moves to alleviate an acute shortage of truckers in the next 10 days, significant disruption was inevitable in the run-up to Christmas.

For months, supermarkets, processors and farmers have warned that a shortage of drivers of heavy goods vehicles was straining supply chains to breaking point - making it harder to get goods onto shelves.

Aldi UK's chief executive Giles Hurley said that while his discount supermarket chain was in a good position, nobody could guarantee there would not be inflation in the market around Christmas.

BP said on Sunday that nearly a third of its British petrol stations had run out of the two main grades of fuel as panic buying forced the government to suspend competition laws and allow firms to work together to ease shortages.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the suspension would allow companies to share information and coordinate their response.

"This step will allow the government to work constructively with fuel producers, suppliers, hauliers and retailers to ensure that disruption is minimised as far as possible," the Business Department said in a statement.

The government on Sunday announced a plan to issue temporary visas for 5,000 foreign truck drivers. Around 25,000 truckers had returned to Europe before Brexit and Britain was unable to test 40,000 drivers during Covid-19 lockdowns.

Amid warnings of a dire winter ahead, some politicians in the European Union have linked the supply-chain stress to the 2016 Brexit referendum and Britain's subsequent decision to seek a distant relationship with the bloc.

"The free movement of labour is part of the European Union, and we tried very hard to convince the British not to leave the Union," said Mr Olaf Scholz, the Social Democrat candidate who is set to succeed Dr Angela Merkel as German chancellor.

"They decided differently. I hope they will manage the problems coming from that," Mr Scholz said.

