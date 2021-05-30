Pandemic won't end till 70% are vaccinated: WHO director

COPENHAGEN • The World Health Organisation's (WHO) European director has warned that the pandemic will not end until at least 70 per cent of people are vaccinated, and criticised Europe's vaccine roll-out for being "too slow".

Dr Hans Kluge said countries must not become complacent.

"Don't think the Covid-19 pandemic is over," he said on Friday, adding that vaccination rates need to increase. "The pandemic will be over once we reach 70 per cent minimum coverage in vaccination."

In the 53 countries and territories that make up the WHO's European region - including several in Central Asia - 26 per cent of the population have received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

In the European Union, 36.6 per cent have received at least one dose and 16.9 per cent have been fully vaccinated.

Dr Kluge said one of his main concerns was the increased contagiousness of new variants.

"We know for example that the B1617 (first identified in India) is more transmissible than the B117 (first identified in Britain), which already was more transmissible than the previous strain," the Belgian doctor noted.

Cases of the B1617 variant have been recorded in 27 of the region's 53 countries and territories, while new cases and deaths have fallen for five straight weeks, reaching their lowest levels since mid-October. Worldwide, new cases have dropped for four weeks in a row.

But while the vaccines have so far proven effective against the virus mutations, people must still be vigilant, Dr Kluge stressed.

"Our best friend is speed. Time is working against us, (and) the vaccination roll-out is still going too slowly," he said. "We need to accelerate, we need to enlarge the number of vaccines."

He added that European countries needed to show more solidarity. "It is not acceptable that some countries start to vaccinate the younger, healthy part of the population, while other countries in our region still did not cover all the healthcare workers and the most vulnerable people," he said.

The WHO's top emergency expert Mike Ryan, meanwhile, said on Friday that the search for the origin of the coronavirus was being "poisoned by politics".

His remark came days after US President Joe Biden said US intelligence agencies were pursuing rival theories, potentially including the possibility of a laboratory accident in China.

"We would like for everyone out there to separate, if they can, the politics of this issue from the science. This whole process is being poisoned by politics," Dr Ryan said.

A WHO-led team spent four weeks around Wuhan with Chinese researchers and said in a March report that the virus had probably been transmitted from bats to humans through another animal.

It said that "introduction through a laboratory incident was considered to be an extremely unlikely pathway", but many politicians and some scientists remain dissatisfied with the WHO's conclusion.

Facing intensifying pressure for a new, more in-depth investigation into the pandemic's origins, the WHO said on Friday that it was still awaiting guidance from a team of technical experts.

"The technical team will prepare a proposal for the next studies that will need to be carried out and will present that to the director-general (Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus)," WHO spokesman Fadela Chaib told reporters.

"He will then work with member states about the next steps," she added, acknowledging that "there is no timeline".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS