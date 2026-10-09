Palestinians set to delay legislative elections due to worsening conditions, letter says

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Palestinian vice president Hussein al-Sheikh attends a meeting with ambassadors in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, on February 10, 2026. ZAIN JAAFAR/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS, Oct 9 - Palestinian Vice President Hussein Al Sheikh has informed France that a Palestinian legislative election planned for November 28 will be postponed for several months because of worsening conditions throughout the Palestinian territories, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

"The assessment concluded that the anticipated political, security and economic conditions, on which the scheduling of the legislative elections for 28 November 2026 was based, have not materialized," said the letter, which was addressed to French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and dated October 8.

It added that "holding them under the current circumstances faces fundamental obstacles affecting their inclusiveness, freedom of participation and the integrity of the electoral process."

There had been serious doubts that the Palestinian Authority vote would go ahead in late November. The Palestinians have not held legislative or presidential elections since 2005-06, after which Abbas' rival, the Islamist group Hamas, seized control of Gaza, ousting his loyalists.

Some officials within Abbas' Fatah party have demanded dialogue with Hamas and other factions to agree on a common national vision before proceeding with a vote. Others have cited obstructions to ballot boxes, election papers and ink entering Gaza, which they say would make voting impossible.

PALESTINIAN OFFICIALS SAY THEY EXPECTED US ACTION

The letter said Palestinian officials had expected conditions to improve through the implementation of US President Donald Trump's peace initiative and a UN Security Council resolution, including the deployment of international forces and Palestinian police in Gaza, the disarmament of Hamas and the withdrawal of Israeli troops.

It said the Palestinians had also anticipated US efforts to prevent further annexation of Palestinian territory in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, curb settler violence and secure the release of nearly $7 billion in Palestinian funds withheld by Israel.

"However, these steps, understandings and promises have not materialized. Rather, conditions have worsened throughout the Palestinian territory," the letter said, outlining in detail security issues in Gaza and the West Bank.

Based on their assessment, Palestinian officials recommended to Abbas "that the date of the legislative elections be adjusted by several months, and that dialogue continue to prepare the internal conditions", the letter said.

The letter was addressed to France after it recognised a Palestinian state in September 2025. As part of that decision France had urged that the planned legislative and presidential elections proceed. REUTERS