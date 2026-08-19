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Palestinian-British family die in 'tragic accident' off English coast

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LONDON, Aug 19 - A Palestinian-British couple and their daughter died on Tuesday after getting into difficulty in the sea off the southern coast of England, while a second daughter remains in critical condition.

The victims were identified on Wednesday by police as Hassan El-Khawas, 55, his partner, Zeina Alayn, 37, and their 14-year-old daughter, Sara El-Khawas.

The Palestinian embassy in London described the family as Palestinian-British in a post on X expressing its condolences.

In a separate statement to the Daily Telegraph newspaper, the embassy said the family was originally from the Rashidieh refugee camp in southern Lebanon. The embassy did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for confirmation.

Police said they believed the family had travelled to Shoreham-by-Sea from their home in London and that investigators' current theory was that the deaths were a "tragic accident, with no third-party involvement." REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.