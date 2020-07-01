Oxford University has seen 'right sort of immune response' in potential coronavirus vaccine trial

Oxford University's vaccine trial has entered the phase three clinical stage.PHOTO: REUTERS
LONDON (REUTERS) - A leading scientist behind the University of Oxford's potential Covid-19 vaccine said on Wednesday (July 1) the team has seen the right sort of immune response in trials, which have entered the phase three clinical stage.

Speaking at a parliamentary hearing, Sarah Gilbert, professor of vaccinology at the university, said the trial has enrolled 8,000 volunteers for the phase three of its trial into the vaccine, AZD1222, which was licensed to AstraZeneca.

She said she could not give a timeline for when the vaccine might be ready as it depends on the results of the trial.

 
 
 

