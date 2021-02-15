Oxford to begin phase 2 vaccine trials on children in UK

LONDON • The University of Oxford will begin testing the Covid-19 vaccine it developed with AstraZeneca on children, a potentially key step in ending the coronavirus pandemic. The Oxford trial plans to enrol 300 children aged six to 17, the university said on Saturday.

The first vaccinations will take place this month, with as many as 240 children receiving the vaccine and the remainder a meningitis shot, which should produce similar side effects. A larger trial involving thousands of children is expected to be conducted by AstraZeneca in the United States later.

The phase two study will take place at Oxford and three cities across Britain - London, Southampton and Bristol - and assess the safety and immune responses in children.

Investigators will test the shot on kids aged 12 to 17 first before moving to the younger age group, with initial data expected by summer, said Dr Andrew Pollard, lead investigator of the trial.

The study will look at two dosing regimens given one month and three months apart, he added.

Child trials started in earnest at the end of last year after the safety and efficacy of the front-runner vaccines had been established in adults.

Pfizer, which has an approved vaccine for people aged 16 and above, completed enrolment for its trial of 12-to 15-year-olds last month, with more than 2,000 children tested.

Moderna is also testing its shot on teenagers, and Johnson & Johnson is expected to start child trials soon.

Oxford and AstraZeneca planned to conduct child trials from the beginning "to make sure that we had the greatest opportunity for access across all ages" to the vaccine, said Dr Pollard.

"I'm absolutely delighted that today we're launching the paediatric trials after this long road that we've been on."

While most children have limited or no symptoms from Covid-19 and rarely become seriously ill, little is known about how much they may transmit the virus.

Vaccinating young people could be key to halting the spread of the virus, helping to keep schools open, and stopping older relatives and people in the community from falling sick.

As at Feb 4, about 2.93 million children in the US had tested positive for Covid-19 since the onset of the pandemic, according to the American Academy of Paediatrics.

BLOOMBERG