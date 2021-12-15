Over 30,000 told to stay indoors after volcano in Spain erupts

LOS LLANOS DE ARIDANE (Spain) • Spain on Monday ordered more than 30,000 people to remain indoors on La Palma island for several hours because of toxic gases from a volcano that has been erupting for months.

After several days of low-level activity, the Cumbre Viejo suddenly sprang to life on Sunday with several explosions, sending a vast cloud of ash and smoke into the sky.

The regional government of the Canary Islands, which lie off Africa's north-west coast, on Monday morning ordered residents of three municipalities into lockdown, owing to high levels of sulphur dioxide in the air.

But shortly after 2pm local time, it lifted the order, citing "the improvement in air quality".

The three municipalities are home to roughly 33,000 people, or 38 per cent of the population of the island, according to national statistics institute INE.

The regional government told residents to close their windows and doors and seal them with tape to prevent air from coming in from the outside.

"Confine yourself, if possible, in the rooms located farthest inside," it added in a statement.

More than 7,000 people have so far been evacuated from their homes since the volcano erupted on Sept 19, spewing out rivers of red-hot lava that have slowly crept towards the sea.

Nobody has died as a result of the eruptions, but more than 2,800 buildings have been destroyed, according to European Union monitoring service Copernicus.

This is the volcano's longest eruption and the third in a century, with the previous ones in 1949 and 1971.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE