Over 260 hurt in platform collapse during Spain music fest

The sudden collapse of part of a wooden promenade during a music festival in Spain left more than 260 people injured, five of them seriously.

The seafront platform, which was 30m long by 10m wide, was packed with people watching a rap artist in the north-western city of Vigo when it suddenly collapsed just before midnight on Sunday, Vigo mayor Abel Caballero told reporters yesterday.

The promenade collapse happened as Mallorcan rap artist Rels B was performing as part of the two-day O Marisquino festival in Vigo, a city of around 300,000 people.