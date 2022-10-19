Over 1,100 towns, villages in Ukraine left without power

KYIV/MYKOLAIV, Ukraine - Kyiv said on Tuesday that more than 1,100 towns and villages across Ukraine had been left without power after 10 days of Russia strikes that have targeted energy facilities across the country.

Russia has carried out around "190 mass strikes with missiles, kamikaze drones and artillery in 16 Ukrainian regions and in Kyiv", a spokesman for Ukraine's emergency services, Mr Oleksandr Khorunzhyi, told a briefing.

"For now, 1,162 settlements in Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovograd, Zhytomyr, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, (and) Kherson regions remain cut off from electricity," he said.

More than 70 people were killed and 240 injured over that 10-day period, according to statistics given during the briefing.

Strikes affected 380 buildings including "critical infrastructure facilities, in particular energy facilities, and civilian facilities - private houses, and high-rise residential buildings", Mr Khorunzhyi said.

Around 140 residential buildings have been hit since Oct 7, he said.

Moscow has acknowledged targeting energy plants, while Ukraine said water infrastructure had also been hit.

"The situation is critical now across the country... the whole country needs to prepare for electricity, water and heating outages," Mr Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Ukrainian president's office, told Ukrainian television.

In Mykolaiv, a strategic port which Russia tried and failed to capture earlier in the war, a witness told Reuters of three explosions in the early hours of Tuesday.

A missile had completely destroyed one wing of a building in the downtown area, leaving a massive crater, the witness said. A fire crew was seen pulling the dead body of a man from the rubble.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia was continuing to try to terrorise and kill civilians. "Since Oct 10, 30 per cent of Ukraine's power stations have been destroyed, causing massive blackouts across the country," he wrote on Twitter.

Battles over Ukraine's electricity grid and generating capacity have featured prominently since the first week of the war, when Russian forces captured the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

Some analysts have characterised the attacks as an electricity war and warned that a cascading grid failure could imperil Ukrainians when temperatures plummet.

As the country's network has been connected to Europe's since March, an outage would have the potential to cross borders, destabilising neighbouring grids as well as increasing refugee flows.

Ukraine's electricity generation has plunged by about 45 per cent since the war began on Feb 24, forcing civilians to flee and industries to shut down.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday he would propose to Mr Zelensky that Kyiv cut diplomatic ties with Iran for supplying arms to Russia. He said Iran bore full responsibility for destruction in Ukraine, and that Kyiv would send an official note to Israel seeking immediate air defence supplies and cooperation in the sector.

Separately, a United Nations report found Russian forces were responsible for the "vast majority" of human rights violations in the early weeks of the war in Ukraine, including attacks on civilians that were potential war crimes.

The report covered events in Ukraine's northern Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Sumy regions in late February and March.

