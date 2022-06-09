Over 1,000 cases reported from non-endemic countries: WHO

LONDON • There have been more than 1,000 monkeypox cases reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) in the current outbreak outside the countries in Africa where it more commonly spreads.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the risk of monkeypox becoming established in these non-endemic countries was real, but preventable at this point.

Twenty-nine countries have reported cases in the current outbreak, which began last month. None has reported deaths.

At a media briefing in Geneva, Dr Tedros also said there had been more than 1,400 suspected cases of monkeypox this year in Africa and 66 deaths.

"It's an unfortunate reflection of the world we live in that the international community is only now paying attention to monkeypox because it has appeared in high-income countries," he said.

He added that the outbreak was showing signs of community transmission in some countries. The WHO recommends that people with monkeypox isolate at home.

Cases are still predominantly among men who have sex with men, the WHO said, though cases in women have been reported.

The UN agency is working with organisations including UN Aids and community groups to raise awareness and stop transmission. Post-exposure vaccination, including for health workers or close contacts such as sexual partners - ideally within four days of exposure - may be considered for some countries, the WHO added.

The vaccines being used are designed against smallpox, a related, more dangerous virus that the world eradicated in 1980, but also work to protect against monkeypox, studies have shown.

WHO senior official Sylvie Briand said the agency is assessing the potency of vaccines stockpiled against smallpox and contacting manufacturers and countries that have previously pledged vaccines.

Meanwhile, Britain designated monkeypox as a notifiable disease, requiring stepped-up reporting from doctors and laboratories if they suspect or identify cases with effect from yesterday.

The move will speed up collection and analysis of data, helping officials detect possible outbreaks and trace contacts rapidly, while offering vaccinations when needed, according to Ms Wendi Shepherd, monkeypox incident director at the UK Health Security Agency.

"Rapid diagnosis and reporting is the key to interrupting transmission and containing any further spread of monkeypox," she said in a statement. "This new legislation will support us and our health partners to swiftly identify, treat and control the disease."

Britain has detected more than 300 cases of the disease in the current outbreak, though health officials have said the risk to the general population is low.

Under the new guidelines, doctors in England are required to notify local councils or Health Protection Teams if they suspect a case. Laboratories must notify the Health Security Agency if the virus is identified in a lab sample.

The pathogen typically causes flu-like symptoms, followed by a rash that often starts on the face and spreads down the body. The illness often lasts for two weeks to a month and can be deadly.

