Over 100 nations join pact to cut methane emissions by 30%

GLASGOW • More than 100 countries have joined a US-and EU-led effort to slash emissions of the potent greenhouse gas methane by 30 per cent by 2030 from 2020 levels, an initiative aimed at tackling one of the main causes of climate change.

Methane is the main greenhouse gas after carbon dioxide. It has higher heat-trapping potential than CO2 but breaks down in the atmosphere faster - meaning that cutting methane emissions can have a rapid impact in reining in global warming.

The Global Methane Pledge, launched at the COP26 summit in Glasgow yesterday after being announced in September, now covers countries representing nearly half of global methane emissions and 70 per cent of global GDP, United States President Joe Biden said.

"Together, we're committing to collectively reduce our methane by 30 per cent by 2030. And I think we can probably go beyond that," Mr Biden said at the COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

"It's going to boost our economies, saving companies money, reducing methane leaks, capturing methane to turn it into new revenue streams, as well as creating good-paying union jobs for our workers."

Among the new signatories was Brazil - one of the world's five biggest emitters of methane. China, Russia and India, also among the top five methane emitters, have not signed on to the pledge.

These countries were all included on a list identified as targets to join the pledge, first reported by Reuters.

"Methane is one of the gases we can cut fastest. Doing that will immediately slow down climate change," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

Since it was announced in September with a handful of signatories, the US and European Union have worked to get the world's biggest methane emitters to join the partnership.

While it is not part of the formal United Nations negotiations, the methane pledge could rank among the most significant outcomes from the COP26 conference, given its potential impact in holding off disastrous climate change.

The 30 per cent methane cut, which is not legally binding, would be jointly achieved by the signatories and cover all sectors.

Key sources of methane emissions include leaky oil and gas infrastructure, old coal mines, agriculture and landfill sites.

