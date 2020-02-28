Over 100 guests allowed to leave Tenerife hotel on coronavirus lockdown

TENERIFE, SPAIN (REUTERS) - None of the remaining 700-plus guests at a hotel in Spain's Canary Islands on lockdown over the coronavirus have shown any symptoms of the virus and 130 of them have been cleared to leave, a spokesman for the regional government said on Thursday (Feb 27).

"All these tourists, clients, guests present no symptoms... and a decision has been made that frees the hotel from the presence of 130 people," he said in televised comments.

"At the same time, there is the possibility that the remaining ones... could be leaving the hotel as soon as a similar situation is verified," he added.

The guests and staff in Tenerife's H10 Costa Adeje Palace Hotel have spent three days in isolation after the coronavirus was detected there in four Italian tourists.

Spain's total number of active coronavirus cases rose to 15 on Thursday from 11, with the bulk of them linked to Italy, hit by the worst outbreak of the disease yet seen in Europe, with 528 cases and 14 deaths.

The four infected people in the hotel were all Italians.