Outrage in Ukraine over female troops made to march in heels

KIEV • The Ukrainian authorities have found themselves buried in controversy after official pictures showed women soldiers practising for a parade in heels.

Ukraine is preparing to stage a military parade next month to mark 30 years of independence following the Soviet Union's break-up, and the defence ministry on Friday released photographs of fatigue-clad women soldiers marching in mid-heel black pumps.

The choice of footwear sparked a torrent of criticism on social media and in Parliament, and led to accusations that women soldiers had been sexualised.

"The story of a parade in heels is a real disgrace," commentator Vitaly Portnikov said on Facebook.

Several lawmakers close to former president Petro Poroshenko showed up in Parliament with pairs of shoes and encouraged the defence minister to wear high heels to the parade.

"It is hard to imagine a more idiotic, harmful idea," said Ms Inna Sovsun, a member of the Golos party. She also said that Ukraine's women soldiers - like men - were risking their lives and "do not deserve to be mocked".

Ukraine has been battling Russian-backed separatists in the country's east, in a conflict that has killed over 13,000 people since 2014.

AGENCE-FRANCE PRESSE