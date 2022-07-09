Outgunned Ukrainian cities ready for attack

SLOVYANSK • In the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, mechanic-turned-soldier Artchk helps shore up defences against imminent Russian attack.

Nearby, farmer Vasyl Avramenko laments the loss of crops supplanted by mines.

Shells are raining down steadily on Kramatorsk and its twin city, Slovyansk, and they are poised to become the next front line in Moscow's offensive in the heavily industrialised Donbas.

Their defenders are outgunned, but Ukrainians have repelled Russian-backed forces here before, the cities having been seized by pro-Kremlin separatists in April 2014 and recaptured three months later.

"Of course we're already prepared. We're ready," said Artchk, identifying himself by his nom-de-guerre. "It's their (Russians') fantasy to occupy these cities, but they don't expect the level of resistance - it's not just the Ukrainian government, it's the people who refuse to accept them."

Their streets eerily deserted as excavators dig trenches on their outskirts to prevent the advance of Russian tanks, the cities are of huge symbolic importance to Moscow, which sees them as the cradle of the separatist insurgency it supported in 2014.

The former hubs of the Soviet machine-building industry in the Donetsk region are fully in Russia's cross hairs after its forces claimed control of the neighbouring Luhansk region - also part of Donbas - last weekend.

On Tuesday, as incoming shells sounded in the distance, Donetsk regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko told reporters he was making preparations to evacuate both cities.

Military analysts say Ukraine could fare better defending its new front line, after its forces fell back from a pocket they had defended for months in which Russia was able to pound them with artillery from three sides.

Ukrainian soldiers on a break from front lines situated just 10km from Slovyansk said they were vastly outgunned, and they all urged Western countries to send them more high-tech heavy weapons and ammunition.

"We shoot one time and then they respond with cluster bombs," said one artilleryman.

"The Russians have so many shells and they just keep hitting that area. They don't keep count of what they are firing on."

In 2014, Russian proxies fell back from Slovyansk and Kramatorsk to consolidate territory further to the east and south. Russia annexed the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea the same year.

