Outgunned but defiant, Ukrainian twin cities' defenders ready for Russian attack

SLOVIANSK (REUTERS) - In the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, mechanic-turned-soldier Artchk helps shore up defences against imminent Russian attack while, nearby, farmer Vasyl Avramenko laments the loss of crops supplanted by mines.

Shells are raining down steadily on Kramatorsk and its twin, Sloviansk, and they are poised to become the next frontline in Moscow's offensive in the heavily industrialised Donbas.

Their defenders are outgunned, but Ukrainians have repelled Russian-backed forces here before, the cities having been seized by pro-Kremlin separatists in April 2014 and recaptured three months later.

"Of course we're already prepared. We're ready," Artchk, identifying himself by his nom-de-guerre, said.

"It's their (Russians') fantasy to occupy these cities, but they don't expect the level of resistance - it's not just the Ukrainian government, it's the people who refuse to accept them."

Their streets eerily deserted as excavators dig trenches on their outskirts to prevent the advance of Russian tanks, the cities are of huge symbolic importance to Moscow, which sees them as the cradle of the separatist insurgency it supported in 2014.

Once hubs of the Soviet machine-building industry, they are located in the Donetsk region, and fully in Russia's crosshairs after the Kremlin's forces claimed control of the neighbouring Luhansk region - also part of Donbas - last weekend.

On Tuesday, as incoming shells sounded in the distance, Donetsk regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko told reporters he was making preparations to evacuate both cities.

Military analysts say Ukraine could fare better defending its new front line after its forces fell back from a pocket they had defended for months in which Russia was able to pound them with artillery from three sides.

Ukrainian soldiers on a break from front lines situated just 10km from Sloviansk said they were vastly outgunned, and all urged Western countries to deliver them more high-tech heavy weapons and ammunition.

"We shoot one time and then they respond with cluster bombs," said one artilleryman who declined to give his name.

"The Russians have so many shells and they just keep hitting that area. They don't keep count of what they are firing on."

In 2014, Russian proxies fell back from Sloviansk and Kramatorsk to consolidate territory further to the east and south in a conflict that killed more than 14,000 and smouldered on.

Russia, which had long seen ex-Soviet Ukraine as a buffer against Nato, annexed the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea the same year and backed the separatist insurgency after a Moscow-backed president fled in the face of pro-Western mass protests.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has made capturing the Donbas on behalf of separatists a main war aim after an abortive assault on Kyiv beginning on Feb 24.