'Our homeland is burning': Volunteers join Siberia wildfire fight

BYAS-KYUEL (Russia) • Father and son stood in the forest burning around them, the elder with a shovel in hand, the younger with a plastic bottle filled with petrol.

As the son poured the fuel onto the forest floor, watching as the rising flames rendered white birch trunks black, his father shovelled dirt onto embers that popped across the other side of a trench marked for a controlled burn.

Mr Ivan Fyodorov, 65, and his son Pyotr, 42, were helping firefighters in late July to prevent a wildfire from reaching their land in the Siberian region of Yakutia.

While large wildfires are an annual occurrence in Siberia, the blazes have hit Yakutia with an increasingly ferocious intensity in the past three years, scorching its legendary vast northern forests known as the taiga. With firefighters and emergency services struggling, hundreds of volunteers have joined the efforts to contain the blazes, which experts have linked to climate change.

Mr Fyodorov said the first fire came close to his farmland around the village of Byas-Kyuel in June, but they were able to beat it back. Then came the second. Then the third. "At that point, we didn't have the strength. It's good these guys came," he said of the dozen firefighters working nearby.

Asked what he would do if the fires keep intensifying in the coming years, he said: "I'll fight the fires, what else can I do? I've lived my whole life in the taiga. I'm dependent on nature."

In the city of some 300,000 people on a late July weekend, volunteers were preparing to leave for Gorniy district, home to Byas-Kyuel and where some of the most intense fires had been raging.

Some three dozen members of a local athletics club gathered around a dummy on the floor in a volunteer centre where two emergency ministry officials held a rapid rescue training session. "Our job is to get you ready as quickly as possible," one yelled to the group.

The club's 50-year-old head, Mr Turgun Popov, said: "When our homeland is burning, we can't stand on the sidelines."

He said their goal was not to put out the fire on their own, but to give professionals "the chance to rest for a couple of hours or a couple of days because they have been putting out the fires for months".

