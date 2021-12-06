Oslo party's Omicron cases may rise to 100

OSLO • Cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant in the Norwegian capital linked to a corporate Christmas party may rise to as many as 100, broadcaster NRK reported.

All those who attended the event held by renewable power producer Scatec on Nov 26 are being treated as if they have the virus, NRK quoted Dr Line Vold, a department director at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, as saying.

As at Friday, the institute had confirmed 19 Omicron cases in Norway, of which 13 were linked to the Oslo party. While the number of infections has risen sharply, hospitalisations have not increased.

Scatec, which operates in more than 15 countries, including South Africa, had 120 employees at the event. All the participants were recommended to get tested for Covid-19 before attending and had a high vaccination coverage.

Norway last week introduced measures to slow the spread of the Omicron, including working from home and a face mask mandate in shops and public transport.

BLOOMBERG