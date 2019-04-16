Opposition Labour Party denies newspaper report UK Brexit talks stalled

LONDON (REUTERS) - Britain's opposition Labour Party denied a Guardian newspaper report on Tuesday (April 16) that Brexit talks with Prime Minister Theresa May's government had stalled.

The newspaper had said talks had stalled due to the Conservative desire for post-Brexit deregulation, including pursuing a US trade deal.

"There has to be access to European markets and above all, there has to be a dynamic relationship to protect the conditions and rights that we've got for environment and consumer workplace rights," Mr Corbyn said, according to the Guardian.

"We've put those cases very robustly to the government and there's no agreement as yet," he added.

A Labour spokesman said it was wrong to say talks had stalled and that further meetings were planned for this week and next.