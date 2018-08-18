Operator of collapsed bridge in Italy voices sadness, sets up fund for victims

GENOA (REUTERS) - Top executives of Italian toll-road operator Autostrade per l'Italia, which managed a bridge that collapsed in the port city of Genoa this week, voiced profound sadness for the victims on Saturday (Aug 18) and said it would set up a fund for their families.

On Tuesday, a 200m section of the Morandi viaduct gave way in busy lunchtime traffic, killing at least 38 people.

Autostrade chairman Fabio Cerchiai and chief executive Giovanni Castellucci held their first news conference since the disaster on Saturday in Genoa, as rescue workers kept searching for the last few unaccounted people buried in the rubble.

Autostrade is controlled by infrastructure group Atlantia , in turn controlled by Italy's Benetton family.

(This story is developing)