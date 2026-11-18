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ANTALYA, Turkey, Nov 18 - Efforts to boost electrification will depend on fossil fuels, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said on Wednesday at the COP31 talks, where host Turkey is seeking to make increased electricity use a central outcome of the conference.

Turkey has presented a target to increase electricity's share of final energy demand worldwide to 35% by 2035 from around 20% now as a way to curb climate change driven by carbon emissions.

But it has not specified that the extra power needs to be carbon-free, which critics say greatly weakens any impact it might have on tackling climate change.

Al Ghais also said electrification was not a panacea.

"While electrification is a core part of our energy future, let us also remember that it is also heavily dependent on oil. Grid expansion requires more petroleum-derived products and diesel-powered heavy machinery," he said in a speech delivered in the venue's plenary hall.

"While undoubtedly important, electrification is not the only solution to the world's environmental challenges."

Al Ghais said increased electrification came with risks, including cyberattacks on energy systems and possible issues with the supply of critical minerals.

"We will require all energies for energy security. We will require all energies to achieve sustainable development goals. We will require all energies to accommodate differences in national circumstances," he said.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, a grouping known as OPEC+, has previously caused upset at UN climate talks by backing the continued use of fossil fuels.

At COP28 in Dubai, for instance, it called on member countries of OPEC+ to reject proposals for any text under negotiation that targeted curbing the use of fossil fuels as opposed to emissions. That conference agreed language on shifting away from fossil fuels, but did not commit to phasing them out.

Turkey's own energy system relies on fossil fuels.

The hosts said on Wednesday that so far 75 of the nearly 200 countries attending the talks in the Mediterranean city of Antalya have backed the voluntary pledge.

The talks are scheduled to end on Friday, but, judging by previous COP meetings, they could go on longer if a deal has not been finalised. REUTERS