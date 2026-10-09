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One person dies, one in serious condition after Greek refinery incident

ATHENS, Oct 9 - One person died and another remains in serious condition after an incident on Friday at the Motor Oil refinery west of Athens, the company said in a statement.

The incident occurred during maintenance and the two people, who both worked for a contractor company, were taken to hospital, Motor Oil said, without providing further details.

"The competent authorities are investigating the causes of the accident, and the company is cooperating fully with them," Motor Oil said in a statement.

The circumstances of the incident were not immediately clear. Motor Oil did not report a fire or any damage to the refinery, which continued to operate normally on Friday.

Three people were injured in a fire in 2024 at the same refinery, which is Greece's second-largest and accounts for more than a third of the country's refining capacity. REUTERS