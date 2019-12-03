One of the greatest non-answers: Trump lauds Macron's political skills

LONDON (REUTERS, AFP) - US President Donald Trump said his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron gave "one of the greatest non-answers I have ever heard" at a joint news conference on Tuesday (Dec 3).

In response to a question posed to Trump by a US journalist who asked whether France should do more to take ISIS fighters captured in the Middle East, the US President said he would pass that question on to Macron, asking him in a light-hearted tone if he would like "some nice ISIS fighters".

The French President gave a long answer, in which he argued that foreign fighters from European countries were a small minority among troops with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), and that it would be unhelpful to focus on them rather than on the broader problem.

He said the priority was to finish the war against the militant group.

"This is why he is a great politician because that was one of the greatest non-answers I have ever heard, and that's OK," Trump said.

Britain is hosting Nato leaders to mark the military alliance’s 70th anniversary, but the timing is delicate as frictions abound among the allies.

Macron accused Turkey of working with ISIS proxies and said Ankara needed to clarify those ambiguities during meetings this week.

“The common enemy today is the terrorist groups. I’m sorry to say, we don’t have the same definition of terrorism around the table,” Macron told reporters, sitting alongside Trump in London ahead of the Nato summit.

“When I look at Turkey they are fighting against those who fought with us shoulder to shoulder against ISIS and sometimes they work with ISIS proxies,” Macron said.

US-FRANCE TRADE SPAT

On US trade spat with France, Trump said, however, that it should be possible to rapidly resolve it.

The United States has threatened to impose duties of up to 100 per cent on imports of champagne, handbags and other French products worth US$2.4 billion (S$3.3 billion) after a US government investigation found that France’s new digital services tax would harm US technology companies.

“We do a lot of trade with France and we have a minor dispute,” Trump told reporters.

“I think we’ll probably be able to work it out but we have a big trade relationship and I’m sure that within a short period of time things will be looking very rosy," Trump said.

Macron stressed, however, that he was “determined to defend the interests of our country and of Europe”.