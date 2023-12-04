One killed in Russian shelling in Kherson region, says Ukraine

Debris is scattered inside an apartment after shelling in a residential block in Kherson, Ukraine, in this screengrab taken from a video released on December 3, 2023. Kherson Regional State Administration/Handout via REUTERS
Debris is scattered along a street after shelling in a residential block in Kherson, Ukraine, in this screengrab taken from a video released on December 3, 2023. Kherson Regional State Administration/Handout via REUTERS
A resident of a damaged flat speaks after shelling in a residential block in Kherson, Ukraine, in this screengrab taken from a video released on December 3, 2023. Kherson Regional State Administration/Handout via REUTERS
KYIV - An elderly man was killed during Russian shelling of Ukraine's southern region of Kherson on Sunday, regional officials said.

"The occupants attacked the (Sadove) village. One of the hits was to a private garage, where a 78-year-old man was at the time. He died on the spot from the explosive injury," the Kherson military administration said on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters could not independently confirm the report.

Russian troops had abandoned Kherson and the western bank of the Dnipro River late last year, but now regularly shell those areas from positions on the eastern bank. REUTERS

