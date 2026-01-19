One killed in Czech town hall shooting, gunman also dead, police say

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

PRAGUE, Jan 19 - A shooting at a Czech town hall left one person dead and at least six others including a police officer wounded on Monday, authorities said, adding that the gunman had also died.

Police said they had secured the building in Chribska, 110 km (70 miles) north of Prague. They did not give details of any motive for the attack in their statement on social media site X.

At least one woman was seriously injured, they added.

Psychologists had been sent to the scene to help all those affected, the police statement added. REUTERS