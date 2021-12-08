Rescue workers digging through rubble in search of two missing people yesterday, after a three-storey apartment building collapsed overnight in France's Mediterranean coastal city of Sanary-sur-Mer following a suspected gas explosion heard as far as 8km away. Firefighters had earlier in the day extracted a woman and a baby alive and recovered the body of a man, thought to be the baby's father. Three other people were injured, the authorities said. Two adjacent buildings were badly damaged in the blast that occurred in the port city of about 15,000 people, south-east of Marseille.
One killed in building collapse in France
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 08, 2021, with the headline 'One killed in building collapse in France'.