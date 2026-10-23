One killed, four injured in drive-by shooting near Paris

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PARIS, Oct 23 - One person was killed and at least four others were injured in a shooting in the Yvelines district west of Paris, and a suspect has been arrested, French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Friday.

Ali Rabeh, the mayor of the Yvelines town of Trappes, told BFMTV that a man had fired shoots from his car and "appeared to be firing at random and seemed intent on carrying out a massacre".

He said one of those injured was a 12-year-old girl, adding that the shooter lived in a near-by town. There was no information so far about his motives, he said.

Lecornu wrote on X that security forces had been fully mobilised. "The national anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office has announced that it is monitoring the situation," he added.

Representatives for the prosecutor's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and the prefecture declined to comment. The anti-terrorism prosecutor's office confirmed it was monitoring the case. REUTERS