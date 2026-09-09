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One dies in wildfire as Turkey continues containment effort

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ISTANBUL, Sept 9 - One person died after suffering a heart attack during a wildfire in Turkey's southern Antalya province, a local official and broadcasters said on Wednesday, as authorities sought to contain several fires that broke out in the region this week.

The resident died after being affected by smoke from the fire, Aksu district mayor Isa Yildirim said in a post on X.

Turkey's forest authority said wildfires in Antalya's Kumluca district and Mersin's Bozyazi district had been largely brought under control, though efforts to fully extinguish them continued.

Firefighters were also battling separate wildfires in Antalya's Aksu district and Adana's Kozan district, spraying water from the air and on the ground, the authority said.

Video footage showed flames sweeping through forested areas and thick smoke rising into the sky as helicopters, aircraft and fire trucks worked to contain the blazes.

Residents joined firefighting efforts, with farmers using tractors and water tankers to help transport water to affected areas, broadcaster NTV reported. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.