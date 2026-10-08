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One dead, two injured in Poland’s second school attack in two days

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In a separate incident, police also detained another 17-year-old who was planning an attack.

In a separate incident, police also detained a 17-year-old who was planning an attack.

PHOTO: AFP

WARSAW – A 15-year-old former student killed one person and injured two others at a Polish school on Oct 8, police said, just a day after a 19-year-old wounded 10 people including himself in an attack at another school.

“Despite resuscitation efforts, the life of a 37-year-old school employee could not be saved,” police said on social media platform X.

Earlier, police said they had detained a 15-year-old who entered a school in Leszczydol-Nowiny, in Wyszkow County north-east of Warsaw, at around 9.00am local time and wounded three staff members with “a sharp object”.

“Among the injured is the principal, who apprehended the 15-year-old. Police arrived at the scene within minutes of the report, and police operations are currently underway.”

Interior minister Marcin Kierwinski said that in a separate incident in Sierpc in north-central Poland, police detained a 17-year-old who was planning an attack. They found two knives in his backpack.

Ten people were injured in a knife attack at a school in Ostroleka in north-eastern Poland on Oct 7, with police detaining the 19-year-old suspect, who was among those hurt, shortly after the incident. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.